In 2022/3 there were 63 households living in temporary accommodation in York - up from just 51 the year before. That’s a rise of 24 per cent.

The number of children in temporary accommodation, meanwhile, was up by 31 per cent – from just 45 children two years ago to 59 last year.

The increasing use of temporary accommodation to house families has been blamed by the city’s executive member for equalities and human rights Cllr Katie Lomas on the cost of living crisis and the ‘availability of permanent affordable housing’.

But it is just one of a number of worrying trends highlighted in a ‘state of the city’ York Human Rights Indicator Report published last week.

Others include:

another sharp rise in foodbank use last year

concerns about the ‘perilous state of mental health’ in the city

a gender pay gap in York that remains stubbornly 'well above regional and national averages'

an unprecedented surge in school absenteeism compared with the year before the Covid pandemic. More than a quarter of secondary school children were ‘persistently absent’ from school last year, compared to just 13 per cent in 2018/19. There has also been a big rise in ‘persistent absenteeism’ among primary school children

The report makes clear that the cost of living crisis continues to affect people in York.

There has been another big rise in foodbank use in York - a sure sign that many families are still struggling (Image: Agency)

"Across the UK, rapidly rising prices for essential goods and services placed pressure on households," it says.

"This crisis exacerbated pre-existing socio-economic inequalities, given that low-income families spend larger amounts of their income on essential items.

"The impact of the crisis has been felt in York, highlighting the very real poverty that exists in the city."

Many of the challenges the city faces are interlinked, the report adds.

“The rise in Foodbank use does not simply reflect higher food prices, but the fact that, for many, their income has become insufficient to meet their needs.”

There has been a surge in 'persistent absenteeism' at York schools since Covid (Image: Agency)

It is not all bad news, however.

The report welcomes the overturning of the 'blue badge ban' in York.

Other positive developments highlighted include a reduction in the income gap between those on average and low wages, and the community fund set up by City of York Council to begin delivering free school meals in primary schools.

Responding to the report, Fiona McCulloch, chief officer of Citizens Advice York, said: "Central Government appear to think the cost of living crisis is over as inflation is reducing slightly.

"It's not. The need in York continues to grow. The rise in poverty is alarming."

Fiona McCulloch of York Citizens Advice (Image: Supplied)

York Central MP Rachael Maskell added: "I am so grateful to the York Human Rights City Network for shining a light on the challenges that must receive the laser focus of decision makers in York and in Westminster."

The city’s executive member for equalities and human rights, Cllr Katie Lomas, welcomed the report’s recognition of the positive impact of reversing the blue badge ban.

She blamed the ‘increased use of temporary accommodation’ in York on the cost of living crisis and the ‘availability of permanent affordable housing’.

But she added: “More positively York is bucking the national trend by having no children staying in bed and breakfasts, other than for the occasional overnight stay.”

Cllr Lomas said that affordability was one of the ‘core themes’ guiding all council decisions.

“We’ve made a positive start in mobilising support to provide free school meals to two of our school communities,” she said.

"This comes at a time when foodbank use has doubled in just two years.”

Prof Paul Gready, co-director of the Centre for Applied Human Rights at the University of York, said: "We are as a city still experiencing the challenges of the cost of living crisis and Covid.

"There is, however, a renewed commitment to human rights and equalities, which is good to see."

ANALYSIS

The York Human Rights City Indicator report measures progress in York against a raft of human rights 'indicators', including equality, health and social care, standard of living, education and housing.

While acknowledging that there have been some positive developments in York, the report - which is published every year - makes clear that the cost of living crisis continues to affect people in the city, and that there is 'very real poverty' in York.

Here are some of the key findings:



SCHOOL ABSENTEEISM

One in eight primary school children in York was 'persistently absent' in the 2022/3 school year - 12 per cent of all primary school children. That is sharply up on pre-Covid absenteeism rates: in 2018/19 just seven per cent of York primary school children were 'persistently absent'.

More than a quarter of secondary school pupils in York were 'persistently absent' from school last year (Image: Agency)

For secondary school pupils, the figures are even worse: just over a quarter of York secondary school children were 'persistently absent' last year, compared to 13 per cent 'pre-Covid' in 2018/19.

Nevertheless, absenteeism in York remains below the national average. Across the country, 17 per cent of primary school children were 'persistently absent' last year, and 28 per cent of secondary school children.

School absenteeism in York is particularly prevalent amongst children with special educational needs, and those eligible for free school meals.



FOODBANK USE

A year ago, the human rights indicator report revealed that there had been a dramatic rise in foodbank use in York - with a 65.1 per cent rise in the number of food vouchers filled by York Foodbank and an 87.1 per cent increase in the number of people served compared to the previous year.

In the last 12 months, foodbank use has increased still further -17.4 per cent more vouchers were fulfilled even than the year before.

"The total number of people served by the foodbank in 2022 was 6,672," the report notes. "In 2023, the number was 7,672."



FAMILIES IN TEMPORARY ACCOMMODATION

Families assessed as being homeless may be offered 'emergency accommodation'. If they are then deemed eligible for longer-term housing, they may be offered temporary accommodation until long-term housing becomes available.

There has been a rise in the number of York families in temporary accommodation (Image: York Human Rights City Network)

The number of families in York in such temporary accommodation, and so waiting for permanent housing, is on the rise.

In 2022/3 there were 63 households in temporary accommodation - up from 51 the year before. The number of children in temporary accommodation was up to 59, from 45 the previous year.



GENDER PAY GAP

This had been increasing - but in the last year, there has at least been a slight narrowing in the gap between what men and women are paid in York.

Nevertheless, in 2023, women in York were still, on average, paid 20.3 per cent less than men. Women who worked full-time, as opposed to part-time, were paid 18.8 per cent less than men.

"The gender pay gap in York is still well above regional and national averages," the report says. "For example, the gender pay gap for full-time work is 10.5 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber (and) 9 per cent for England."

The pay gap between men and women is still well above the regional and national average, despite closing slightly (Image: PA)