Staff from Nestlé’s York office have joined forces as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign in an effort to clean up the city.

Together, the team collected just under 20 bags of litter, including abandoned scooters, half a snow globe, and even some false teeth, from Clifton Nature Reserve on March 26.

This was part of The Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy - the nation's biggest litter pick campaign, which runs until March 31.

The campaign got off to a great start, as #LitterHeroes across the country have already pledged to pick up 406,954 bags. In 2023, 105 Nestlé colleagues pledged to pick 228 bags of litter and dedicated 322 hours to litter picking.

Sustainability manager for Nestlé Confectionery, Rosamunde Barnett, said: “We know that food wrappers play a significant role in litter across the UK and at Nestlé Confectionery we’re determined to do our bit to tackle that. We’ve got an ambition for none of our packaging waste to end up as landfill or litter and we’re committed to achieving it.

Nestlé employees litter picking at Clifton Nature Reserve (Image: Provided)

“The Great British Spring Clean is an important part of our journey towards the ambition, which also sees us removing unnecessary packaging from our products, adapting materials to make sure they’re recyclable and supporting projects to boost recycling infrastructure in the UK.”

For more information on how to get involved and to pledge time to the litter picking campaign, visit: www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean #GBSpringClean