Liv Quigley, 27, has spent the past 18 months working with Andy Bowen, from United Response in York.

United Response is a charity based in North Street that supports people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health support needs in York.

Liv said that despite challenges, she's been singing since the age of four. She said: "I’d always sing in the house, want the same kind of music on in the car.

"My mum kind of knew I was going to be a singer."

Liv Quigley has released the single Somebody (Image: Supplied)

Growing up with anxiety and autism, Liv said she has found it difficult at times to find the confidence to perform. However, through time and the work at United Response, she's found joy behind the microphone.

She said: "I kind of find it's the one thing that helps me to be confident.

"I struggle with my mental health, so it's helped become the person I can be."

Now performing at places such as The Hole in the Wall, at care homes, and at busking spots in the city centre, Liv has started to enter York's competitive music scene.

She said: "There's lots of good acts, but it comes with its challenges, getting gigs and things can be quite competitive."

Andy Bowden, an educational job coach and Liv's tutor at United Response reflected on the singer's journey.

READ NEXT:

He said: "I first started working with Liv back in September of 2022, she had already been seeing another tutor prior to me.

"It’s the confidence that she’s gained, from recording the songs to being able to say that she’s got songs on Spotify and Apple.

"It takes a lot for her to put herself out there.

"Singing for Liv is second nature, it's not something she thinks about, but being in a pub with fairly rowdy people is an area that took a lot of courage."

Liv recognised the progress she's made, and urged others in similar positions to take the same steps she had.

"I'd say don't give up, just keep going, the right support is out there - it's just a case of finding the right person to offer it."

Andy added: "My job is brilliant to be able to do this, the people we support, there is no limit.

"If families do feel stuck with not being able to find the right support, there are people out there who are there to help and support you achieve your goals."