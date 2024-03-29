We asked York Press readers on Facebook what they thought were the best places for fish and chips in the area (and there were more than 200 comments).

Many places received multiple recommendations, so here's a breakdown of some of the best as voted for by you.

Some of the best places for fish and chips in York

Thompsons Fish and Chips Restaurant

Location: Malton Road, Hazelbush, York, YO32 9TW

Some readers hailed Thompsons Fish and Chips as the “best” and said “the rest don’t even compare.”

Another added: “Nobody can cook fish and chips like them.”

If heading to this chippy anytime soon, you can choose from haddock, cod, plaice, Whitby scampi and seafood platters to name a few.

Osbaldwick Fisheries

Location: 171c Osbaldwick Lane, York, YO10 3BA

“Osbaldwick chippy the only one,” commented this local.

One person also responded: “Osbaldwick by a country mile!”

Eastablished in 1997, Osbaldwick Fisheries strives to provide “quality fish and chips”, according to its Facebook page.

Customers can choose from the likes of haddock, fish cakes, chips, peas and more.

Jenny’s Fish and Chips

Location: 1 Lawrence Street, York, YO31 7UL

“Jennys Fish and Chip at the top of Walmgate there fish are amazing. Good portions not greasy and very tasty,” posted this resident.

Another said: “Literally the best and I used to manage Scott’s of Helmsley.”

Jenny’s serves traditional fish and chips as well as pies, sausages, chicken, burgers and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Butlers Fish and Chips

Location: 53 Foxwood Lane, York, YO24 3LQ

One reader suggested: “The one on foxwood Lane. The fish are massive n really nice. We get one fish to share cos they're that big.”

Others said “absolutely beautiful” and “the best about by far”.

Wetherby Whaler

Location: York Business Park, Ings Lane, York, YO26 6RA

“You’ve named the rest but forgot the best WETHERBY WHALER,” wrote one resident.

A local person also recommended Wetherby Whaler especially to “eat in”.

On the website, it says the venue offers “a vast and spacious restaurant creating a pleasant relaxed atmosphere enhanced by our excellent helpful and friendly staff.”

Heworth Plaice

Location: 83 Heworth Road, Heworth, York, YO31 0AA

One comment said “the servings are huge” at Heworth Plaice, while another said “Heworth Plaice all day long”.

On its Facebook page, the chippy says: “We aim to make our Fish & Chip's the best in Yorkshire.”

There are various sized portions of fish and chips, plus fish cakes (and butties) to try.

Mr Chippy

Location: 2 Church Street, York, YO1 8BA

Posting about their experience, this person explained: “Had 30 portions of fish & chips delivered to my housing scheme today. All in separate cartons so no washing up. Food was red hot and both the fish and chips were lovely. All from Mr Chippy in Church Street. Never had them from there before but will certainly use it for large orders again.”

Some menu highlights include cod, haddock, fish cakes, calamari and potato scallops.