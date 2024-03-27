St Helen’s Farm at Seaton Ross has received four accolades including two golds for its products in the coveted British Cheese Awards.

The 38-year-old farm supplies products including fresh milk, yogurts, cheese, and butter.

Its handcrafted products are stocked in major supermarkets, and have a long history of winning awards in highly regarded industry competitions.

The British Cheese Awards takes place at the Royal Bath & West Show, and is judged by experts from across the dairy industry including makers, retailers and food writers.

St Helen’s Farm was awarded a gold for both its butter and natural yogurt, a silver for its mature cheese and a bronze for its mild cheese.

Head of Marketing, Katy Gray said: “Quality and consistency are really important to us, so to have our products recognised repeatedly in industry awards is testament to the work that we do to achieve this. These four accolades are a real coup for the team and we’re excited for the rest of the awards season.”

St Helen’s Farm has been back in the hands of original owners Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski since December 2021.