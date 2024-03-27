Johnsons Nurseries Ltd of Whixley supplied the trees to the 20,000 estate at Masham to aid a woodlands initiative.

More than 30 trees varieties were supplied via the Thirst-based landscaping contractor The DTMS Group.

The trees were selected and sited for water and biodiversity improvements and for their many climate benefits from providing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide to providing resources and habitat to wildlife.

The White Roast Forest project supported the scheme through their Climate programme, part of the Government’s Nature for Climate Fund.

The White Rose Forest is the Community Forest for North and West Yorkshire and works with landowners, businesses and communities across the region to provide support and funding for woodland creation projects that will benefit communities and the environment.

Founded in 1921, Johnsons Nurseries has much experience in contract growing for hotel developments on a large scale.

Recent projects include Seaham Hall, in Durham, Grantley Hall in Ripon, Another Place in Ullswater and The Torridon, a 5-star luxury Scottish Highland Hotel.

Johnsons Nurseries’ marketing manager, Eleanor Richardson, said: “We were excited to work on this project in collaboration with the Swinton Estate, The DTMS Group, and the White Rose Forest.

“Johnsons has over 100 years of experience in sourcing and supplying the highest quality plants, finding the best species suited to our clients’ needs.

“The trees that we supplied included a range of native species, from pines to oaks, enhancing the natural beauty of the estate and contributing to improving biodiversity and water quality.”

Will Richardson, Forestry Advisor to the Swinton Estate said: “'The Swinton Estate have a long-term ambition to increase tree cover by 50% over the next 20 years, creating around 350ha of new mixed woodland and wood pasture.

“This is driven by a desire to improve sustainability and nature conservation across the estate, sequester carbon and to produce sustainable crops of timber in years to come.

“This has been the first phase of this programme, and we are delighted with the contributions made by the White Rose Forest, DTMS as contractors and Johnsons as tree suppliers in helping us to deliver this. We very much look forward to seeing the new woodland thrive and mature over the years.”

DTMS Group’s Managing Director, Dan Lazenby praised his staff for planting so many trees in such a short time.

“The team achieved this despite some very challenging conditions and received positive feedback in the process from our client, Swinton Estate. It was a great scheme to be part of and provided us with opportunities to develop all staff members, including our Horticulture apprentice.

“We welcome any opportunities to work alongside fellow local businesses, especially when we are enhancing the environment in the process.”