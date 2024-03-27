Officers were called to Parliament Street in Harrogate, at just before 2am on Wednesday, March 27.

They said the call followed reports of a burglary at a property.

A force spokesperson said: "CCTV in the area showed three young people throwing items from the top floor of the property into the street.

"Items included fire extinguishers, poles and boxes, one of which contained an amount of glass bottles, which smashed across the road."

The police bought in specialist officers, and negotiators, to the property. The incident was said to have reached a safe conclusion at about 6.30am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also at the scene, the road was closed and not reopened until 8am.