William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver and will host William’s Easter Adventures running until Sunday, April 7.

It will feature an Easter show, chick-handling, biscuit-decorating, an Easter Hunt, Build a Teddy Workshop, Petal Globe, guided play with William’s Play Pioneers, chocolate gift and unlimited indoor and outdoor adventure play.

This weekend’s visitors were the first to see The Den’s 2024 Easter Show featuring Dennis the Duck, meet the resident family of new born baby chicks and sample the restaurant’s Spring menu.

Tor said: “We kicked off the Easter holidays in style this weekend and it was amazing to welcome so many families through the door.

"The team put their heart and soul into our Easter experience every year and we’ve jam-packed the schedule to make sure everyone can enjoy a full day of fun.”

While Good Friday is a sellout, tickets are still available for the remainder of the event, priced at £14.95 for children three plus, £12.45 for children 1-3 and £8 for adults.

Tickets are for a full day out with the Den opening at 9.30am and closing 5pm every day, available to purchase here https://www.williamsden.co.uk/easter-days-out-yorkshire

William’s Den was named East Yorkshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year for the second year running in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards in 2023.

The attraction was inspired by Tor and Christian’s son William who, when asked how he wanted to celebrate his fifth birthday, came up with the simple concept of wanting to take a few of his friends into the local woods to explore, build dens and cook food on a campfire.

Tor said: “The children loved it. It was great to see the smiles on their faces, hear their shrieks of joy and just watch their imagination. It was this day which finally gave us the exciting vision of what we wanted to create. We think the best childhoods start with imagination and adventure.

“We grew up in the countryside surrounded by open spaces and the freedom to play outside in all weathers for hours on end. Our childhood years were spent endlessly running, jumping, cycling, exploring, den building and using our wild imaginations to entertain each other until it was time for bed.

“I often hear parents saying ‘We’ve had an amazing day. The only problem is my children don’t want to go home.’ This makes me feel extremely emotional, and I know I’ve achieved what I set up to do. And it has led to our new camp site, which means you don’t have to leave at the end of the day.”

