Failed politicians rarely come to terms with their inadequacies, happy to keep jumping on the latest ‘bandwagon’ in an endeavour to impress the electorate.
Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary and instigator of Labour’s abandoned £28bn splurge of cash to achieve net zero, now promotes their latest barmy idea, no doubt straight out of the Eco Warriors monthly magazine.
This is: build dozens of floating offshore windmills whilst increasing taxes on energy companies.
Good time to purchase shares in candle makers.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here