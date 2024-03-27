As a newcomer to our great city and as a budding writer, she is most warmly welcome indeed.

One further surprise for her, though, might be to learn that there is no such thing as ‘the classic Yorkshire dialect’.

Our glorious shire contains a whole panoply of different dialects, accompanied by a range of accents too.

I trust that Charlotte will continue to enjoy getting to know more and more of them and about them.

Clive Goodhead Rowley Court, Earswick, York