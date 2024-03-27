The bank was made aware of the problems with payments into and out of some customer accounts in the UK, which continued into the early hours of this morning (March 27).

On X, formerly Twitter, many shared their concerns about not being able to receive payments.

But this has since been resolved and in an update posted at 03:25 GMT, Barclays said customers “could make and receive payments once more”, reports the BBC.

Barclays customers reported issues with payment systems and app

During the night, one person tweeted @Barclays: “I’m supposed to receive my payments at midnight and haven’t still received it yet is this an issue with @Barclays for anyone else? #barclaysbank”

Another wrote: “My pay normally goes in at midnight and my direct debits come out today. My money isn’t showing as cleared. Is this going to be sorted out?”

This user commented: “yeah my app won’t let me transfer anything.”

Responding to one of the above tweets, @Barclays said: “I'm really sorry you're experiencing issues on the app at the moment. We're aware of issues affecting some users logging into the app and online banking.”

The account also replied to another: “Thanks for reaching out to us. I hope that you're doing okay despite the issues that are ongoing.

Posting on X, Barclays said the issues are now 'resolved' (Image: Tim Goode/PA)

“I'm truly sorry about our services currently being down. The team are working quickly to get the resolved.”

Early this morning (March 26), the bank told one customer on X: “I’m sorry to hear that you were affected by the payment issues we've been having. Our IT team have been working really hard to get this all sorted and it looks to be resolved now.”

On Downdetector, which monitors real-time outages and problems with companies, there were reports of Barclays issues noted from around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

The bank is the latest company to be affected by technical issues recently, following the likes of supermarket giants Sainsbury’s and Tesco, as well as McDonald’s and Greggs all within the last few weeks.