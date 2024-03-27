Since re-opening two years ago Ryedale Community Foodbank has seen demand for its services gradually increase and numbers of people fed have remained high over the past few months.

From February 2023 to February 2024, the Foodbank fed 3,857 individuals across its three sites in Norton, Pickering and Kirkbymoorside, with the biggest demand being in December and March.

Generous Easter bunnies have now hopped in to support the Ryedale Community Foodbank with a donation of Easter Eggs which are being added to food parcels this Easter.

The Crafty Hubbers, based in Thornton Dale, who support various local charities throughout the year by selling their home made crafts and holding events, donated the eggs to the Foodbank.

Foodbank volunteer, Sue Fitter, said: “We are very grateful to the Crafty Hubbers for their generous donation of Easter eggs to the Foodbank – it makes a real difference to families to be able to add some extra treats to our usual food parcels, especially on special occasions such as Easter.

“Families are still struggling with the ongoing cost of living and many just cannot afford to buy treats on top of their weekly needs.”

Chair of the Ryedale Community Foodbank trustees, Di Keal, said:

“We have seen a gradual increase in requests for food parcels over recent months. In the past there seemed to be peaks and troughs during the year; the difference now is that numbers have risen and have stayed consistently higher.

“Historically demand was always highest in December when people struggle to feed their family around the Christmas period, but in 2024 these numbers have remained high which reflects the ongoing struggle so many families are facing in the current economic crisis.

“Many people are literally getting by on a shoestring and if an unexpected event happens, such as losing a job or facing a sudden large bill, they can find themselves with no money to feed their family.

“This is what the Foodbank is here for – to help people cope in a crisis – but unfortunately more and more people need to visit us on a regular basis as they just cannot make ends meet.”

Statistics collected by the Foodbank show that low income is the principal reason why clients use the service, followed by benefit delays and debt.

Di added: “We offer signposting to other services who can offer support on debt, managing fuel bills and advice on benefits, but with the price of virtually everything having risen in recent months it is very difficult for many people to manage.

“It is an appalling reflection on the state of our country that so many people have to rely on food aid in 2024.”

Donation points for food for the Ryedale Community Foodbank can be found in supermarkets and other locations in the district or food can be dropped off during the opening hours of the Foodbanks in Norton, Pickering and Kirkbymoorside. For further details of opening hours see: https://www.ryedalecommunityfoodbank.co.uk/

Our website also includes details on how to make a financial donation towards the work of the Foodbank.

Di added: "If you need a food parcel, our website also lists where you can get a Foodbank referral form from, for example from your support worker or the Citizens Advice Bureau, which can then be brought to the Foodbank. Our volunteers will prepare an individual food parcel for you based on how many people you need to feed."