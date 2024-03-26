Two people have been arrested in York after police stopped and searched a van full of suspected stolen power tools.
North Yorkshire Police said officers stopped the vehicle on Monday night (March 25).
- A man in his 30s from Manchester and a 17-year-old boy from Bradford were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft from a vehicle, going equipped for theft, possessing an offensive weapon and motoring offences. The investigation is ongoing.
