They were driving a high-performance Mercedes stolen during a burglary in York where keys to other vehicles, cash and jewellery were also taken.

Police caught up with the driver at 4am today (Tuesday, March 26) but they failed to stop for officers, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added: “We deployed a stinger to puncture its tyres near Knaresborough, with support from the NPAS (National Police Air Service) police helicopter.

“The vehicle crashed on a roundabout and an 18-year-old man from the Hull area was detained and taken into custody, where he remains.”