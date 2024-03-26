A driver crashed a car stolen from a York home after reaching speeds “well over 100mph” during a police chase, police said.
They were driving a high-performance Mercedes stolen during a burglary in York where keys to other vehicles, cash and jewellery were also taken.
Police caught up with the driver at 4am today (Tuesday, March 26) but they failed to stop for officers, North Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson added: “We deployed a stinger to puncture its tyres near Knaresborough, with support from the NPAS (National Police Air Service) police helicopter.
“The vehicle crashed on a roundabout and an 18-year-old man from the Hull area was detained and taken into custody, where he remains.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article