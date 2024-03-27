In the Best Workplaces Awards held in London, the company ranked runner-up in the medium category (51-200 employees).

Last year the Ripon-based employee-owned company was ranked first in the small business category and was also ranked top professional services firm in the UK (small business) and sixth best company in the small business category in Europe.

The company credits its unique, self-managing culture and employee ownership for its success..

Simon Dixon, Founder and CEO at Hatmill, said: “I believe Hatmill has been so successful in the programme due to our unique culture and innovative ways of working which is in direct contrast to so many traditional consultancy firms.”

He added: “While growing Hatmill I’ve been determined to create a culture focused on collaboration and shared values that avoids the usual corporate traps and focuses on what’s important - for our clients and our team.”