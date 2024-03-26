North Yorkshire Councillor Mike Jordan is the right-wing party’s candidate, which follows him standing in the Selby & Ainsty by-election last August for the Yorkshire Party.

The Sherburn-in-Elmet resident, who represents Camblesforth and Carlton, told the Press: “The Conservatives are just New Labour and the Yorkshire Party has no ambition. I felt I was completely homeless.”

The chairman of the Cortina Mk1 Owners club, who quit the Tories in 2023, says he attended a Reform Party meeting, found they were ‘a decent bunch’ and he agreed with their policies.

He was later selected candidate and he has begin campaigning already, finding poor broadband and leisure facilities are major issues.

The new seat of Wetherby and Easingwold includes the wards of Wetherby, Tadcaster, Boroughbridge, Huby, Easingwold, Marston Moor, Ouseburn and Raskelf.

The Conservative Party candidate is sitting Elmet & Rothwell Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke. Other candidates have yet to be announced.

Electoral Calculus says based on current polling Mr Shelbrooke should win, with Labour second and Reform third, beating the Lib-Dems and the Greens.

Reform UK has also selected accountant Richard Brown as its candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Richard told the Press: “We are not political animals but we have reached the point of no return with the alternatives.”

Asked what’s wrong with the Tories and Labour, he replies: “Where would you start? There’s total disillusionment. We have to get rid of whole loads and start again.”

As for his policies, Richard said: “I am a passionate believer in the United Kingdom as an independent agent on the world stage, self reliance, small state, lower taxes for corporations and individuals, control of immigration and cancelling net zero are all worthy causes that I am fully behind.”

Reform has been active in the constituency, supporting its candidate John Swales in a North Yorkshire Council by-election to be held next month. It has also been staging events, including a gala dinner with celebrity supporter, the former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe.

Electoral Calculus predicts a Liberal Democrat gain in Harrogate and Knaresborough, with the Tories second, Labour third and Reform fourth.

To date, the candidates are Richard Brown (Reform), Tom Gordon (Lib Dem), sitting MP Andrew Jones (Con) and Shan Oakes (Green).

Reform has said it intends to stand candidates in every constituency in the country for the General Election, which must be held before January 28 2025.

However, it has said it will not be standing a candidate in the Mayoral elections for York and North Yorkshire, due on Thursday May 2.

Instead, Reform is backing the Independent candidate, the retired police officer Keith Tordoff MBE.

Richard says this is because he knows Keith well and he can work with others “to give focus on delivering for the people.”

The Press will be covering other candidates and constituencies.