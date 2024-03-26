North Yorkshire Police said the assault and theft happened at Marks and Spencer in Beech Avenue, Harrogate, around lunchtime on February 23.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The theft involved a large quantity of meat.

“When leaving, one suspect knocked an innocent member of the public to the floor.”

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV stills of two men it would like to speak to.

The spokesperson said: “Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email retailcctvreturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call our force control room on 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference number 12240033392 when passing on information.”