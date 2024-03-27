Greg Davies, of the Inbetweeners and Taskmaster fame, has announced his biggest live tour ever with a multiple night run at York’s Barbican from April 2 to 4 2025.

This is set to be his first time on the road in seven years, after the conclusion of the ‘Greg Davies, You Magnificent Beast’ tour, which came to York multiple times during its run.

The ‘Full Fat Legend’ tour is set to kick off in January 2025 in Liverpool and will travel the UK throughout the year, concluding in October in Bath.

He’s also set to play at multiple other venues across Yorkshire later in the year for those unable to make it to the York date.

Greg Davies poses for his 'Greg Davies, You Magnificent Beast' tour in 2016

For anyone not familiar with Davies’ work, he’s most famous for playing the role of Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, but is also known for his work on Cuckoo, The Cleaner, and for being The Taskmaster on C4’s comedy panel show Taskmaster – set to return for new series later this week.

A review of his previous tour for The Press described his comedy style as ‘pure storytelling from a man with funny bones’ but also that he showed his ‘softer side with a heart-warming tribute to his late father with a musical twist.’

Tickets will be available for general sale through the Barbican’s website on Thursday, March 28 at 10am and a full list of dates can be found on Greg’s X (formally known as Twitter) account.