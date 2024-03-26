Kirby Misperton’s post office in The Poplars will open for the last time on Monday, April 8.

In a letter to customers, the Post Office’s network provision lead, Ian Murphy, said the branch was closing following the resignation of its postmaster and withdrawal of the premises for post office use.

“Post Office is facing a particularly challenging period, as are other high street retailers,” the letter says.

Kirby Misperton's Post Office in The Poplars is set to close (Image: Google)

“The impact of rising costs, inflation and restrictions on our funding from government mean that while we will always look to reopen branches when they close, we cannot commit to doing so in every instance.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience the unplanned closure may cause,” it adds.

The closure means the nearest post office to Kirby Misperton residents is 4.1 miles away in Pickering.

MP to meet with Post Office about closure

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton and Post Office minister, said he would meet with the Post Office about the closure.

“I completely understand this is a huge blow for residents who rely on the branch for postal, banking and business services and fully share the frustration of local people,” he said.

“The Post Office has stated the reason for this closure is due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for post office use.

“I have contacted them to ask for a meeting and to press for measures to lessen impact of this closure, for example implementing temporary services until a permanent solution can be found. I will keep residents updated on this.”