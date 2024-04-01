The Hall Care Home, in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, has created an in-house pub for use by its residents.

The new facility was introduced by staff and has become a fast favourite amongst residents who relish the opportunity to socialise, relax, and enjoy a variety of activities - all while safe within the surroundings of their care facility.

Diane Hagan, manager at The Hall, said: “The introduction of our new pub is testament to our ongoing efforts to enrich the lives of our residents, providing a home-from-home where we can make new memories together, every day.

“We're delighted to see the joy and excitement it is already bringing to our community and look forward to the many gatherings and events it will host in the future.”

residents Bill, 92, and David, 95, enjoying their first drinks in the new pub (Image: Provided)

Currently, the bar offers an impressive selection of beverages from the classics (beer and cider) to wines, mixed drinks, and many non-alcoholic options to ensure everyone can be involved in the fun.

The pub also runs a weekly schedule of events to get people talking: from Wednesday afternoon’s Gentleman’s Club, where male residents can take the time to get to know each other better over a pint, to wine-tasting and mocktail making sessions aimed at the women of The Hall.

With summer coming, residents will also be able to enjoy their favourite tipple outside with family and friends in the extensive grounds.