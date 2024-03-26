Archaeologists working on the site of a new three-and-a-quarter mile long Yorkshire Water sewer near Full Sutton and Stamford Bridge made the three finds, the earliest of which could be 4,500 years old.

The site of the previously unknown Roman road is close to Stamford Bridge, flanked by drainage ditches which suggested to experts that it ran northwards towards the Roman settlement of ‘Derventio Brigantium’ - close to modern-day Malton.

Read next:

Thieves target retail park store in North Yorkshire

Families using York’s bus network this spring and summer set for big savings

North Yorkshire village pub that closed in 2019 is bought by community group

A small circular burial monument has been discovered in the vicinity of Full Sutton and archaeologists said the human remains were surprisingly well-preserved, largely due to the grave being filled with burnt stone and charcoal from a nearby ‘burnt mound’ spread.

The foundations of the previously unknown Roman road (Image: Yorkshire Water)

Experts said the traditions of those found in the burial site, based on other monuments, or ‘round barrows’ discovered in Yorkshire and the UK would date the Full Sutton example back four-and-a-half thousand years.

No artefacts were discovered in the grave, which was constructed close to the third find – called a burnt mound. These are usually mounds of burnt stone and charcoal and are not commonly found on lower lying land.

Archaeologists said their excavation is seen as an important research priority.

Yorkshire Water project manager Adam Ellis said: ““This has been a fascinating project to be involved with.

“The archaeology work prior to us starting the new sewer in the area is something we do on projects considered areas of archaeological interest and it was great to see some of the findings from site.

“Our project is now underway and the sewer currently being laid will provide services for the new prison in Full Sutton.”