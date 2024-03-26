The property was said to be near Seamer, which is just to the East of Scarborough.

TransPennine Express posted on X at 3.29pm today (March 26), the post read: "Due to a fire at a property close to the railway line at Seamer, services towards York are currently unable to run."

⚠️ Due to a fire at a property close to the railway line at #Seamer, services towards #York are currently unable to run and services towards #Scarborough are able to run but at reduced speed.



🕒 Disruption is expected until 15:45.



ℹ️ Live updates: https://t.co/mpzmOTt9fx pic.twitter.com/0aCwnCxgxp — TPE Customer Assist (@TPEassist) March 26, 2024

They added that services towards Scarborough were running, but at a reduced speed.

TPE have since updated that the fire has been cleared, and services are running smoothly.