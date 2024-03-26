A FIRE at a property by a railway heading into York has been cleared.

The property was said to be near Seamer, which is just to the East of Scarborough.

TransPennine Express posted on X at 3.29pm today (March 26), the post read: "Due to a fire at a property close to the railway line at Seamer, services towards York are currently unable to run."

They added that services towards Scarborough were running, but at a reduced speed.

TPE have since updated that the fire has been cleared, and services are running smoothly.

 