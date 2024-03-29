Oxygen, in Clifton Moor, is inviting visitors in over the holiday period, as well as introducing childcare provision.

During Easter, Oxygen York is offering a "Crackin’ Pass". For £32 per person, visitors can use the pass to attend the park to every weekday until April 5.

The park will also be introducing an egg and spoon race, hungry bunnies, golden Easter egg hunt, basket making and a visit from a "very special guest".

A spokesperson for the park added: "During the golden Easter egg hunt, the golden egg will be hidden somewhere in the park for little hoppers to find and return for a special prize.

"Alternatively, they can put their speed and coordination to the test in a sports day classic with an Easter twist: the chocolate egg and spoon race.

"For parents in need of childcare over the holidays, the Easter holiday club team is ready to welcome children aged eight-12 years old for inspirational half-term activities."

Families can visit the park every weekday of the Easter Holidays for only a fraction of the price (Image: Oxygen)

Children attending will receive lunch and opportunities to try out trivia, coding and tower building, as well being taught tricks on the trampoline. Prices start at £38 for one day or £152 for a week.

Parents booking their child in for the whole week will receive a 20 per cent discount, with a further 10 per cent reduction available if they also book a sibling in.

Additionally, parents can add an extra three hours to their booking, dropping their child off as early as 8am and collecting as late as 5pm, by booking an option costing an additional £6.

Oxygen York is hosting an Easter Holiday Club (Image: Oxygen Wilmslow)

Oxygen added: "Big-time fun continues at Oxygen York after the Easter Holidays with Neon Nights taking place every first Friday of the month, where guests can expect an illuminating evening filled with jumping, games, dancing and competitions!

"Guests can book tickets now for only £15.50 per person."

Each Neon Night ticket includes two hours of jumping, a hotdog, unlimited squash and glow sticks to take home.

To book or find out more visit https://oxygenfreejumping.co.uk/york.