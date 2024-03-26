Jenny Rogers has led Copmanthorpe Primary School for almost nine years and had her last day on Friday (March 22).

Mrs Rogers took the reins from Judith Rigg, who lead the school during its amalgamation of Copmanthorpe Infant and Junior School to make a new joint Primary School in 2000 – Miss Rigg had initially been head of the infant school only.

Since then Mrs Rogers has seen the Year 6 children join the school when they were four or five years old and they are now just about to leave the school at 11-year-old.

“Copmanthorpe is a very special community and I have loved my time serving the village as their head teacher," she said.

"Watching children grow and thrive during their time in my school is what makes me love my job as a head teacher and having such an inspirational team of teachers, teaching assistants and governors made my job easier.”

Flashback to Mrs Rogers with former school council members

Mrs Rogers started her second headship at Copmanthorpe in September 2015, after she had been head of Elvington CE School for five years.

During her time at both schools she led the schools through three successful Ofsted inspections all grading the schools as 'good'.

Mrs Rogers previously taught as a class teacher at Stillington Primary School and was also acting head there.

She is moving onto another headship at a primary school in North Yorkshire, Keeble Gayeway Academy, after the Easter break but has promised the children of Copmanthorpe School that she will return for their community art exhibition on the evening of May 20 and also for the Year 6 leavers’ assembly due to take place on the last day of term – Friday, July 19.

Mrs Rogers also led Copmanthorpe School during the unprecedented times of school closures caused by the covid-19 pandemic and was one of only two schools locally which didn’t reopen in January 2021, followed by Boris Johnson announcing another lockdown and school closure the next day.

In a letter to parents Yvonne Hoggarth, chair of governors said: “Mrs Rogers has led Copmanthorpe Primary School for nine successful years, demonstrating outstanding leadership in moving the school on in so many ways, supported by an experienced, committed team.

"During her time as head, she has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the school, initiating improvements and developing the quality of education, and always putting the needs and aspirations of the children first. She has been instrumental in shaping a culture which supports every child to thrive and she has impacted many lives.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mrs Rogers for her hard work and dedication to Copmanthorpe Primary School and we wish her the very best in her new role.”

