And they say that rabbits Domino and Saffron are such good friends that they'd really like to be able to rehome them together..

Anyone out there with a garden that's big enough to take a hutch and a covered rabbit run?

Domino was brought in to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane with his siblings by an inspector because their needs were not getting met.

Sadly, he started squabbling with his brothers once they arrived at the animal home.

But then he met Saffron.

"He is now happily bonded with little Saffron and they love each other very much," a member of staff who works at the animal home said.

The RSPCA describes Domino as a 'very sweet boy'.

"He has come on so much since first arriving at the centre and he now has his whole life to look forward to," the staff member said.

The RSPCA would now like to rehome Domino and Saffron together.

"We are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached covered run of a minimum 10ft x 6.5ft x 3ft," the RSPCA staff member said.

"Please remember though this is a minimum requirement - and always think 'the bigger the better'."

In addition to a hutch and covered run, Domino and Saffron will also need 'lots of enrichment' to keep them happy and entertained, the staff member said.

To find out more about Domino and Saffron, or to see what other animals like them are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.