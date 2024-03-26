Officer seized what they suspect are Class A and B drugs after carrying out a series of warrants in Eastfield, near Scarborough, at the weekend.

They also seized a BMW car thought to be used in crime, large sums of cash, mobile phones and equipment often used for drug dealing, North Yorkshire Police said.

“Under the operation, three women aged in their 20s to 50s and five men aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested on suspicion of various drug offences since the beginning of the year,” a force spokesperson said.

Suspected drugs seized by police (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“Drugs seized will be sent off for analysis as part of the investigation, but are believed to include Class A substances including crack cocaine,” they added.

“Those arrested have been released under investigation to allow time for these and other enquiries to take place.

“After warrants have been carried out, extra patrols have taken place in the community to reassure residents.”

The operation, codenamed Op RESIST and led by officers from Eastfield Community Team, also works with support services including Horizons to encourage those affected by drugs to seek help.

Police dealing with suspects in 'extremely robust way', says sergeant

Sergeant Jon Dillon, of Eastfield Community Team, said: “This operation is all about reducing the significant harm that drugs do to the community, and to do this we’re using two main approaches.

“We’re carrying out enforcement, to target suspects and deal with them in an extremely robust way.

“We’re also using engagement, carrying out high-visibility community patrols and working with residents, the council, fire service, housing officers and Horizons drug support services to achieve this.

“This approach is very effective. Residents don’t want drugs in their community and are working work with us to share information so we can take even more suspects off the streets.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community can report it on the North Yorkshire Police website or by phoning 101.

Horizons offer support in Eastfield for people affected by drug use, with drop-in sessions available at Eastfield Community Hub every Monday between 2pm and 4pm. You can also call them on 01723 330730.