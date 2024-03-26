North Yorkshire Police said 20 items, including headphones and speakers, worth £4,781 were stolen from Currys in Seamer Road, Scarborough, at 12.15pm on February 2.

The force has issued CCTV images of three men it would like to speak to.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said one of the men was in a wheelchair with one of the men pushing him around the Currys store.

The spokesperson said: “Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information which will assist our investigation.

“Email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240020241 when passing on information.”