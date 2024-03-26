Police have issued photographs of three men they want to speak to after hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol was stolen from a North Yorkshire supermarket.
Thieves struck at Morrisons in Castlegate, Malton, at 11.30am on Sunday, February 18.
North Yorkshire Police said three men worked together to steal over £500 of champagne and vodka.
The force believes the men pictured will have information to help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them should email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option two and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12240030264 when passing on information.
Meanwhile, ten days before the alleged theft (Thursday, February 8) North Yorkshire Police said over £1,200 worth of alcohol was stolen from the same supermarket in a separate incident.
At the time, the force issued photographs of three men they wanted to speak to about the incident at Morrisons in Malton and urged members of the public to get in touch if they recognised them.
