A THIEF has targeted a popular York retail park.
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at the Designer Outlet in York.
Read next:
- Man in hospital after crash in North Yorkshire
- York man rushed into surgery following routine eye test
- Special screening of top film in North Yorkshire town
A police spokesman said: "It happened at 12.35pm on February 23 at Holland and Barrett store and involved the theft of goods from the store.
"Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240035416 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article