North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at the Designer Outlet in York.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at 12.35pm on February 23 at Holland and Barrett store and involved the theft of goods from the store.

"Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240035416 when passing on information.