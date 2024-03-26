Cancer Research UK is closing its Coney Street store tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27).

A spokesperson for the charity told The Press: “Sadly, it was no longer financially viable to keep the store open. The store originally opened 10 years ago.”

The shop has been offering discounts on items this week as it sells off remaining stock.

Cancer Research UK is closing its Coney Street store tomorrow (Image: Newsquest)

A sign has been put in its window directing customers to the Cancer Research UK branch in Gowthorpe, Selby.

Julia Stewardson from Cancer Research UK thanked those that have supported the shop in York.

“We’ve had some of the most amazing staff and volunteers in the Coney Street shop and they have done a fantastic job over the past decade. I want to say a huge thank you to each and every one of them.

“We sincerely hope our customers will continue to support Cancer Research UK and our work towards a world where people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“All are very welcome to shop or donate goods at our shop in Knaresborough and our two shops in Harrogate.”