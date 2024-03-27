A new men's clothing store has opened its doors in York city centre - selling a selection of top label brands.
North Yorkshire menswear brand Porters was first opened at a site in James Street, Harrogate, in 1996. Last week, it opened at number five, Stonegate - formerly Joules.
The shop stocks a variety of clothing brands, including Paul Smith, Belstaff, Carharrt, Replay and Universal Works.
Speaking at the York store, manager Adam Jagger said: "We've got something for most looks, hopefully it's something for everyone here."
The store in Stonegate is the third for the company, with the second being in Ilkley.
"We've taken elements from all the stores' DNA, but we've added a York twist here," Adam said.
Adam said that for York, they've introduced clothing to cater for students and those attending York's races - and similar formal events.
Adam also recognised the changing landscape of retail, expressing confidence that Porters would buck the trend for retailers moving online.
He said: "We don't do online retail.
"We believe customers should come in and get the perfect outfit for them, not always the most expensive."
Adam added that Porters has received support from neighbouring businesses in York, saying "everyone's been great."
Adam added: "We're going to get York up and running and get it right, watch this space."
The dog-friendly shop has introduced nine new jobs to the city centre. Opening seven days a week, from 10am-5pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-6pm on Fridays, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and 10am-5pm on Sundays.
