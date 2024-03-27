North Yorkshire menswear brand Porters was first opened at a site in James Street, Harrogate, in 1996. Last week, it opened at number five, Stonegate - formerly Joules.

The shop stocks a variety of clothing brands, including Paul Smith, Belstaff, Carharrt, Replay and Universal Works.

Speaking at the York store, manager Adam Jagger said: "We've got something for most looks, hopefully it's something for everyone here."

The store in Stonegate is the third for the company, with the second being in Ilkley.

Porters stocks a variety of menswear (Image: Harry Booth)

"We've taken elements from all the stores' DNA, but we've added a York twist here," Adam said.

Adam said that for York, they've introduced clothing to cater for students and those attending York's races - and similar formal events.

Adam also recognised the changing landscape of retail, expressing confidence that Porters would buck the trend for retailers moving online.

He said: "We don't do online retail.

"We believe customers should come in and get the perfect outfit for them, not always the most expensive."

Menswear in Porters (Image: Harry Booth)

Adam added that Porters has received support from neighbouring businesses in York, saying "everyone's been great."

Adam added: "We're going to get York up and running and get it right, watch this space."

The dog-friendly shop has introduced nine new jobs to the city centre. Opening seven days a week, from 10am-5pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-6pm on Fridays, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and 10am-5pm on Sundays.