Reading Prof Garner’s letter (What York needs is a brand-new state-of-the-art hospital’, March 19) reminded me of the building of the present hospital when two sites were considered: the present one and Naburn Road.
The latter was discarded because it was considered too far to walk from town. What a pity!
Ruth Wood, Sheriff Hutton
