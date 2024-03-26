Neighbourhood policing, response and specialist teams attended an address yesterday and as a result a suspect was arrested in connection with the production and supply of drugs and drug possession.

Two dogs were also removed from the property after input from dog legislation and welfare specialists.

The suspect remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Donna Musgrove said: “People living nearby may have noticed a big police presence in their community today. I can offer reassurance that this is nothing to be fearful about – quite the opposite. Today, we have carried out a successful operation designed to reduce the risk to the community and keep our communities safe.

"It is essential that the police, our partners and communities work together so we can ensure we deliver effective solutions to identify risk and tackle harm.

"Community engagement and the sharing of information is essential in that process, so I would ask that should you have any information about any type of crime where you live, please report it to us on our website or by calling us on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”