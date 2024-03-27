I want to begin by highlighting the fantastic news that inflation has dropped to 3.4 per cent - the lowest in two and a half years.

When the Prime Minister came to office inflation was at 11.4 per cent and through a steady hand on the tiller, we have seen us get it under control.

There is of course more work to do, and I welcome the fact that inflation is forecast to fall to 2 per cent later this year.

Long before I was elected to Parliament, I had been campaigning to dual the A1237 Outer Ring Road, therefore I am delighted that City of York Council approved plans last week.

This will finally help us address the chronic traffic nightmare and support long-suffering commuters. Plain and simple, we have the funding, we have the planning permission - lets crack on and finally JUST DUAL IT!

Shifting focus to Westminster, as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, I had the pleasure of welcoming a Ugandan delegation to Parliament to discuss the urgent need for us to work with international partners to get the unified political will to tackle this emerging threat.

The delegation was led by the High Commissioner and Dr Charles Ayume MP, who is Chair of the Committee on Health in the Ugandan Parliament.

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Meeting in September, it is vital that we work together with our international partners to increase awareness and take the necessary united action.

Following on from this meeting, I hope to secure meetings with other High Commissioners, continuing the conversation with our friends in Uganda, and meet with the Foreign Secretary to ensure that AMR is firmly on the political agenda.

I was delighted welcome Andy Simpson of York Residential Lettings Association (York RLA) to Parliament for a meeting with Housing Minister, Jacob Young MP.

This meeting focused on the Renters Reform Bill and its impact on the unique nature of the student lettings market. The Renters Reform Bill is a key piece of legislation that seeks to create a fairer rental market and rebalance the relationship between landlord and tenant. However, with students equating to 10 per cent of York’s population, it is important we get these reforms right.

I will be continuing these positive discussions with York RLA and ministers, along with pressing Government for the Bill to return to Parliament as a priority.

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative condition in the world: one that is life-changing for both those with a diagnosis and their loved ones. Currently, there are approximately 274 people in the York Outer constituency living with Parkinson’s.

I was pleased to meet with Parkinson’s UK last week in Parliament to discuss the challenges and issues people with Parkinson’s face, and how I can best use my position in Parliament to raise awareness, but also bring about some positive action.

There is a misconception that Parkinson’s is a disease that affects just old people. However, this is not the case, with it coming to my attention that the youngest person in York with Parkinson’s is 18 years old.

From conversations with another constituent, we discussed the importance of encouraging people to stay active as this helps stem further muscular deterioration.

I raised the prospect of working with local authorities, and central Government to establish an initiative to encourage people with Parkinson’s to stay active and social. I look forward to working with Parkinson’s UK on this and raising it with Ministers.

I was delighted to attend a Parliamentary reception hosted by Thomas Pocklington Trust which was a great opportunity to discuss the challenges faced by those who are blind or partially sighted. The discussions primarily centred around employment, education, technology, and accessible streets, building on conversations I had with the charity last year where we discussed the impact of blue badge restrictions on the blind and partially sighted. I will continue to work to ensure that those with sight impediments are supported to live their lives as fully and independently as possible.

With us all living busy lives and the year quickly passing by, I hope all readers find time to rest and enjoy the Easter weekend with family and friends. Happy Easter.

Julian Sturdy is the Conservative MP for York Outer