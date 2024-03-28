Nominations are open for the York Community Pride Awards 2024, an annual event run by The Press in association with City of York Council.

Awards will be presented across 11 categories on Thursday, September 5 at York Racecourse and the evening’s host will be YO1 Radio presenter Chris Marsden.

Ken Cooke, York Community Pride Person of the Year 2023 being presented the award by James Scottwood from Hiscox (Image: Simon Godley)

The search is now on to find those unsung heroes from all walks of life who have made a big impact on the lives of others.

Last year, more than 100 often-overlooked people were nominated.

'We're excited to read those inspiring stories'





From today, you can nominate people worthy of applause who can inspire us all through their extraordinary acts.

Steve Lowe, sales director at LOCALiQ, part of Newsquest Media Group, said: “People are at the heart of our community and it is the people around us that make a difference to the way in which we live our lives.

“The Community Pride Awards recognise those who do that little bit more that work without want of thanks to help create a better community for us all to live in.

“Normally helping those who are a little less fortunate, in need of support or to just make the place in which we live a better place.

“Whether professionally or as a volunteer they go that extra mile and these awards aim to recognise those people and give them a moment in the spotlight for the rest of us to say thank you.

“We are excited to read those inspiring stories and share them with you in the weeks ahead.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at York Racecourse on September 5 (Image: Newsquest)

Ken Cooke, a veteran of the Normandy D-Day landings in the Second World War, was named in last year’s ceremony as York Community Pride Person of the year.

The 98-year-old is lauded across the city for his commitment to the education of future generations, and local scout leader Becky Lincoln, a guest who met Ken at last year’s ceremony, wasted no time in recruiting him.

Within a month of last year’s awards, Ken, with his trademark sense of humour, was sharing his wartime experiences to an audience of cubs, beavers and scouts at Our Lady’s church hall in Cornlands Road.

In June 2023, on the 79th anniversary of D-Day, he unveiled a special memorial bench at York Railway Station – the very station where he had returned home on being demobbed after the war.

Three remarkable youngsters were recognised for their efforts to do good in the community in the Child of the Year category -

Six-year-old Billie-Grace Bowater cut off her hair to donate it to The Little Princess Trust and raised £850 for the charity

Erica Reynolds, aged four, took it upon herself to clean up litter during her walks, recognising its impact on the environment

Scarlett Walker, who is a young carer for her disabled brother and recently cared for her terminally ill grandad

This year’s categories are:

York Community Pride Outstanding Contribution Award

Best Community Project

Charity Fundraiser of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Young Person of the Year

School of the Year

Carer of the Year

Education Hero of the Year

Health Service Hero

Public Sector Hero

Sports Person / Team of the Year

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

The awards will be judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony.

You can make an entry using the QR code (pictured).

Scan the QR code to make a nomination (Image: Newsquest)

To do this, use a smart phone’s camera to scan the QR code.

Wait for the link to appear, then click the link, where you will be redirected to the nomination form.

Alternatively, the link to the form is https://forms.office.com/e/BmPdduicvx

Nominations must include a supporting statement with each entry.

The closing date for entries is June 10.

There are still sponsorship spaces open for this year’s awards. Email lucy.stokes@localiq.co.uk for more information.