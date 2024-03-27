The chargers, which are free to use, were funded partly by a grant from North York Moors National Park Authority and partly by funding already gained by the CIC from North Yorkshire Council.

Located at the exterior of Big Bear Bikes and by Dalby Forest Cycle Hub at the entrance to Dalby Forest, they complement chargers already installed by NYMNPA at Sutton Bank and Danby Lodge National Park Centre, with the aim being to encourage more eBike visitors and to support sustainable ebike transport in the area in general.

Dominic Barry, Cycling Development Manager for NYMNP, said:

It’s exciting to see the e-bike charging network expanding across the National Park, the new locations are both important cycling hubs both bordering and within the National Park in Dalby Forest. We want to make the North York Moors an attractive and accessible cycling destination as possible and with the growing popularity of e-Bike, the necessity for convenient charging solutions beyond the home is becoming increasingly important, it’s also a great addition to add to our Cycling friendly network.

Running for two years, Pickering Town CIC has been set-up by volunteers to promote Pickering, improve its facilities and aid its residents’ health and well-being. On the back of PTCIC’s announcement regarding the Geothermal Community Energy Project with CeraPhi, the installation of the eBike chargers is the second in the series of exciting CIC projects to roll-out this year.

Mike Potter, Chairman of PTCIC said: "PTCIC was formed by volunteers to support and improve any and every aspect of the Pickering community and economy. We are therefore delighted about these installations, which give both locals and tourists increased certainty of being able to ‘charge their batteries’. It gives them the confidence to travel to, and around the area sustainably without adding to the existing traffic congestion."

What would you like to see in Pickering? If you have a suggestion of a project that you think could improve the town, contact carrie@pickeringtowncic.org.uk