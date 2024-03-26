The electorate will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who should become the first mayor for York and North Yorkshire.

City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council will be running the elections in the two local authority areas.

Polls cards are being sent to more than 600,000 voters in York and North Yorkshire from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27) ahead of the election, North Yorkshire Council said.

The deadline for registering to vote in person is midnight on Tuesday, April 16.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to decide who should become the first mayor for York and North Yorkshire (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

For postal voting, registration must be completed by 5pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Photo ID is required to vote in person - anyone without suitable ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate before 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

What powers will the mayor have?





May’s election will affect every one of the 800,000-or so people that live in the region.

The mayor - not to be confused with the Lord Mayor of York, a ceremonial role which will continue - will be responsible for a ‘Mayoral Investment Fund’ worth £540 million over 30 years.

They will preside over a ‘Combined Authority’ made up of delegates from both City of York and North Yorkshire Council.

Both of those councils will continue doing pretty much what they do now. The new mayor and the Combined Authority they preside over will have more strategic, regional responsibilities - but with real power and money to spend.

The mayor will also take on the responsibilities of the police, fire and crime commissioner for York and North Yorkshire. The commissioner is responsible for holding the chief constable as well as the chief fire officer to account and ensuring their services are efficient and effective.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, will be the combined authority’s returning officer for the election, as well as the local returning officer for North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

He said: “The election on May 2 will see voters decide who will become the new mayor for York and North Yorkshire, and it should not be under-estimated as to just how important that role will be.

“This is about ensuring benefits for hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses in York and North Yorkshire are realised through devolution, as the government gives more decision-making powers to our region along with millions of pounds in additional funding.

“The mayor will be at the forefront of the decisions being made. This is an opportunity for everyone who is registered to vote to decide on who they want to represent them at what is a defining moment for our region.”

City of York Council’s chief operating officer, Ian Floyd, is the local returning officer for the city.

City of York Council’s chief operating officer, Ian Floyd (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

He said: “The mayor, who will serve a four-year term, will act as an influential figurehead for the region, developing close links with the government to secure more funding and decision-making powers as the devolution deal evolves.”

The candidates confirmed so far for the mayoral election are: