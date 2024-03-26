City of York Council announced that the price of an All York Family ticket has reduced by more than 40 per cent to £5.50 from March 23 to September 1.

A council spokesperson said the ticket allows up to two adults and three children to travel on all of York’s operators, on any bus journey which starts and ends within the boundary of the city, including the Park and Ride.

Read next:

Motorbike stolen from North Yorkshire village

North Yorkshire village pub that closed in 2019 is bought by community group

York station revamp will make it 'less accessible for disabled people'

Paul Turner, chair of York’s Enhanced Partnership Ticketing Group, said: “The fare reduction is part of a series of bus improvements being brought to York, with bus operators and City of York Council working together to deliver over £17 million worth of investment from central government.”

In April 2022, the Department for Transport made a funding award of £17.36 million to the council which is being distributed via its Bus Service Improvement Plan, and a further £1.153 million was granted in February of this year.

Find more about the All York ticket, including all terms and conditions, on the iTravel website: https://www.itravelyork.info/allyork