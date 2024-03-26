The iconic Betty’s Tea Rooms in Parliament Street, Harrogate, and St Helen’s Square, York, will be brewing for longer from this Friday and Saturday.

The café and bakery announced on Facebook this week: “We know many of you have missed our later opening hours - so we're thrilled to announce extended Friday and Saturday hours in York and Harrogate.

“From this Saturday, our York café and shop will open until 7pm on Saturdays, and until 6pm on Fridays.

“Also from this Saturday, our Harrogate café will open on Saturdays until 7pm and the shop will open until 6pm; and on Fridays the café and shop will open until 6pm.”

At present, the York café opens until 6pm on Saturday, 5.30pm other days.

The shop opens until 5.30pm Sunday to Thursday, 6pm Friday and 7pm Saturday.

The Harrogate café currently opens until 5pm Sunday to Thursday, 6pm on a Friday and 7pm on a Saturday.

The shop currently opens until 5.30pm Sunday to Thursday and until 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

The move contrasts to 2021 during the pandemic when staff shortages led to reduced opening times.