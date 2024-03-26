The takeaway business confirmed plans to axe the “underperforming” locations after launching a review at the start of 2024.

It will close the restaurants by mid-May following a consultation process, Papa Johns International said.

The company has not confirmed how many staff will be impacted by closures.

Gimme that NEW Crispy Cuppy 'Roni Pizza - crispy, cuppy 'ronis on an XL New York Style crust with creamy tomato sauce and a three-cheese blend.



Available now to Papa Rewards members. pic.twitter.com/FKUmgwWnD7 — Papa Johns (@PapaJohns) March 25, 2024

The group had previously said it planned “strategic closures” to free up money for investment and improve profitability at its remaining UK sites.

It has now identified 43 restaurants as “underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable”.

Managing director at Papa Johns UK, Chris Phylactou, said: “Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

“Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

“We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time.”

Papa Johns said it plans to increase investment in research and technology, such as better utilising customer data, as part of its UK strategy.

It also said it will look at the development of new types of sites beyond traditional restaurants, such as expanding into holiday parks, and is set to “announce other large retail partners in the coming months”.

Something HOT is coming...​



Get ready to ignite your taste buds like never before 🔥 ​



Something sizzling is about to hit Papa Johns, and it's guaranteed to spice up your pizza game. 🍕

Any guesses? Let us know in the comments below!​#newness #papajohnsuk pic.twitter.com/T9kG7czfmj — Papa Johns UK (@PapaJohnsUK) March 21, 2024

Full list of Papa John's stores closing in the UK

Papa Johns has confirmed it is set to close 43 restaurants across the UK in the next two months.

The Papa Johns restaurants that are set to close by mid-May are:

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Bebington, Merseyside

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Bromley, Greater London

Coulsdon, Greater London

Cricklewood, Greater London

Darlington, County Durham

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

East Dulwich, Greater London

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Hailsham, East Sussex

Harringay, Greater London

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hendon, Greater London

Horsham, West Sussex

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire

Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Mottingham, Greater London

Northwood Hills, Greater London

Peacehaven, East Sussex

Peckham, Greater London

Penge, Greater London

Putney, Greater London

Redhill, Surrey

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Ruislip, Greater London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

Sittingbourne, Kent

Southport, Merseyside

St Helens, Merseyside

Stoke Newington, Greater London

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Upminster, Greater London

Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire

Whitton, Greater London

Wimbledon, Greater London

RECOMMENDED READING:

Mr Phylactou added: “While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.

“We are focused on driving shared profitable growth across our UK restaurants, by continuing to make improvements to our business to ensure that we are well-positioned for the future.

“We have been encouraged by the results so far from these initiatives.”