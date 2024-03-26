The ITV presenter said it is good that people are talking about the experience of losing a pregnancy more frequently.

Speaking to Saga Magazine for its April issue, she explained: “Sometimes I wonder what might have been.

“You’ve got this parallel life that didn’t happen.

“I do remember vividly the time when someone said, ‘Oh this is very common’.

"They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse.

“They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse.

“I thought oh my God, so many people feel like this.”

Discussing conversations around miscarriages, Lorraine added: “I think it’s good that we are talking about things like this a lot more.

“We are more open, and you should be.

“You should be allowed to grieve and go through that whole process the way it suits you.

“Some people don’t want to talk about it, and some do.”

The 64-year-old also spoke about why she did not have any more children after her daughter Rosie was born.

“It didn’t happen for us,” she said.

“We weren’t doing anything to stop it from happening.

“But we never went down the road of doing anything about it, like IVF or tests.

“And by the time you realise it’s not happening… I was in my early forties, and just thought our time had passed.”

If you have been affected by the topics discussed in this article, visit The Miscarriage Association, Tommys or the NHS website for advice and information.

Lorraine Kelly to receive ‘special’ BAFTA award for 40 years in broadcasting

Earlier this week, Lorraine found out she will receive a special prize at the BAFTA television awards in recognition of her 40 years in broadcasting.

The Masked Singer star was surprised with the news by Susanna Reid on her ITV daytime show on Monday (March 26).

Opening a gold envelope, Susanna told her: “On behalf of the BAFTA board of trustees, we are delighted to offer you, Lorraine Kelly, the academy special award to be presented at this year’s BAFTA television awards.”

Lorraine replied: “Where’s Ant and Dec? It can’t be a prank because it’s Susanna!”

This morning @susannareid100 surprised @reallorraine live on air with the news that she will receive a @BAFTA Special Award to mark 40 years of broadcasting.



To watch our Lorraine receive her award, tune in to the #BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday, 12 May 2024. 💕#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/ICsiSZXFke — Lorraine (@lorraine) March 25, 2024

Susanna said the award recognised Lorraine’s “outstanding contribution” over her 40-year career in broadcasting, since she joined TV-am in 1984.

She added: “You’re not just an inspiration to viewers, you’re an inspiration to people like me, women in broadcasting.”

Reflecting on the start of her career, Lorraine commented: “I was a baby, I got my chance in breakfast television because they were willing to take a risk on somebody who was told I’d never make it to TV because of the way I speak.”

She added: “The boss of TV-am at the time was Australian and they needed a Scottish reporter, and he heard a Scottish accent and it was one of those things where it was like ‘Give her a go’.”

Lorraine continued: “I’ve got the best team. They’re incredible. They work so hard. And it’s quite a tiny team, as we know, and they just work so incredibly hard. And this is crazy.”