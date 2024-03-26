The county’s police say it happened at about 9.55 am on Saturday, March23 in Stepney Hill on the A170 near Scarborough and involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a blue Ford car.

A police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury and was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“The road was closed for four hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision, either of the vehicles prior to the collision or has dashcam footage that could help with our investigation.”

Please email jeremy.dean@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TC Jeremy Dean.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/aU1K2

Please quote NYP reference 12240051159 when passing on information.