North Yorkshire Police say Lacie, 12, and Chelsea, 13, have been missing since about 10pm yesterday (March 25).

A police spokesman said: “They are believed to be together and were last seen in York.

“Chelsea is described as white with shoulder length red hair. When she was last seen she was wearing black leggings, a grey jumper, a stripy top and black trainers.

“Lacie is described as white with dark brown shoulder length hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black Zavetti coat with a fluffy hood, black leggings, and a black crop top.

“If you have seen the girls, please call us on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.

“If you have an immediate of them, or know where they are now, please call 999.

“Please quote reference 12240052776.”