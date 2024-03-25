The bridge will be closed to traffic from 8pm on Friday April 19 until 6am on Monday April 22.

There may need to be a second closure the following weekend, from April 26 to April 29 – though this is yet to be confirmed.

A temporary road is to be built that can be used while the bridge is out of action.

The Station Car Park will be closed both weekends, but access for residents and businesses on Queen Street will be maintained at all times, the council says.

Businesses, including York RI and the station, will be open as usual.

Work underway outside York Station late last year (Image: Haydn Lewis)

York transport boss Cllr Pete Kilbane today apologised in advance for the disruption – but said it was necessary to allow work on the Station Gateway project to proceed.

He said: “This is an important route, which is why we are letting people know in advance so they can plan ahead while we get on with the Station Gateway project, which will bring new public spaces, as well as active and sustainable travel facilities.

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

“Such works are always disruptive and we apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused.

“Our contractors will do all they can to minimise disruption. We will be sharing more information soon, including online maps and webpages, and are also arranging events to support residents, businesses and visitors."

READ MORE:

- Queen Street slip road in York set to close for over a month

- York RI bridge removed as part of York Station gateway project

The council says detailed information about the works will be published soon.

Contractors John Sisk & Son and the council, meanwhile, will be hosting drop-in events where people can find out more.

They will take place on:

Tuesday 9 April, 4pm – 6.30pm at York Railway Station

Thursday 11 April online, 6.30pm – 7.30pm (email YorkStationGateway@sisk.co.uk to register)

Tuesday 16 April 5pm – 8pm at The Principal Hotel, York

Residents and stakeholders in the area have been contacted and will get further information ahead of the works, the council says.

The Station Gateway scheme is being delivered by City of York Council, Network Rail, LNER and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority alongside contractor John Sisk & Son.

The project aims to ‘completely transform the station frontage, providing an improved transport interchange, as well as revamping the public space around the station’, the council says.

How the revamped Station Gateway might look (Image: City of York Council/ planning)

“The scheme aims to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to access the station, as well as creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment around the front of the railway station,” the authority adds.

“The scheme will also create an improved setting for the city walls and other heritage buildings in the area.”

For the latest information on the Station Gateway project visit www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway