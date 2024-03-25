A CONVERTED off-road motorbike has been stolen from a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police said a red and white Husqvarna motorbike was stolen in York Road in Riccall between midnight and 6am on Wednesday, March 20.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It has registration number FN56BWX, but it is a converted off-road bike so the plates may have been removed.”
If you know where the motorbike is, or know any information that could assist the investigation, please email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please quote reference 12240049235 when passing on information.
