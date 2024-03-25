The company, which makes pipeline robots used to repair utility pipes, has delivered a a camera-based system to the country as part of its record £5m sales to 18 countries in 2023.

Synthotech’s team of engineers design and build a wide range of specialist products that are distributed globally. It is a leading supplier of live access CCTV and survey systems to the energy industry, and gas engineers use its maintenance products in domestic and industrial environments.

More recently, the company has invested over £1.2m into developing robots that detect and fix leaks in water and gas pipelines. Synthotech has expanded into the gas, drinking water, sewage and telecommunications sectors to increase revenues for its robots and engineering products.

Synthotech is also helping to pilot using hydrogen in domestic homes, with advanced trials of robots that can detect hydrogen leaks and fix pipes.

The research and its outcomes could pave the way for hydrogen to be used in industry, transport and heating.

The business has invested in its 22,256-square-foot Harrogate Campus to meet increasing demand. It has streamlined manufacturing, set up a new in-house printed circuit board manufacturing cell, and new parts stores with a bespoke integrated stock management system.

Further expansion of the company’s research and development facilities includes a computer numerical control (CNC) machining workshop and a 26% increase in permanent staff.

Mark Tindley, managing director of Synthotech, said: “We have experienced continued growing demand and interest in our products and services from customers across Ireland’s gas water and drainage markets, with certain product exports doubling in volume. There is a real appetite for innovation, which continues to drive our expansion in the country, the rest of the UK, and worldwide.

“Our technology is helping businesses in the energy and utility sectors to work more efficiently and sustainably and to make significant cost savings. We’re working with some exciting businesses and organisations and establishing positive partnerships to pave the way for future innovation.”

The business continues to drive technology partnerships with the utility sector and academic institutions through its innovation division, Synovate, which works with various utility companies, academic institutions and funding bodies to accelerate the development and roll-out of new technologies for the energy transition.