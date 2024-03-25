The Good Business Charter spans all UK firms, charities and public sector organisations. It is overseen by the Good Business Foundation, an independent charity launched in 2019 by entrepreneur Julian Richer.

The Charter recognises responsible business practices in 10 areas including fair pay; employee wellbeing; equality, diversity and inclusion; ethical sourcing; environmental responsibility and commitment to customers.

Partners PR works with clients across the UK and beyond in the manufacturing and engineering, professional services, food processing and building products industries. The agency, which employs seven people at its base in York, received its Good Business Charter accreditation this month.

Director Monica Green said: “It has never been more important for businesses to build trust and show that they care about more than just profit. Now, more than ever, people care about who they work for, work with, and buy from. We want to show our team and prospective clients and suppliers that we prioritise and value our employees, customers, suppliers and the environment. Securing the Good Business Charter accreditation is one way of doing this, and we will be displaying our accreditation with pride.”

Chair of the GBC Board, Simon Fox, said: “The Good Business Charter brings together 10 standards, most of which already exist, but in separate places. We have brought them together to give a coherent overall position for businesses to aspire to. We believe that the GBC has enormous potential to change business practice for good.”

For details of the Good Business Charter, go to www.goodbusinesscharter.com

York-based Partners PR celebrated its 35th birthday in 2023 and has clients in property or construction, professional services, food processing or manufacturing and engineer.ing industries