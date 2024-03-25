The life assurance advisers and mortgage brokers staged an event with clients, fellow professionals and friends earlier this month, and director Marie Jackson thanked everyone for all their support.

Business is growing and the successful firm is recruiting.

Marie said: “Not only do we help our clients buy their dream home but, just as importantly, we make sure they keep it. Protecting assets and income is an incredibly important part of financial planning. If you’re thinking of moving, extending or simply want a review of your portfolio, current mortgage and/or protection policies please contact us.

“We’ve found that many people do not have enough life assurance, it’s quite startling. Many employed people think they receive Death In Service from their employers of four times their salary but they don’t at all. It’s sometimes only one times income, sometimes there isn’t any benefit at all. When we look at existing policies, we’re finding clients think they have critical illness cover when what they actually have is terminal illness cover, which is quite different.

“It is so important to know what cover you have and how much you are paying for it.”

Ebullient is on 01904 951500.