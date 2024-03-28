You must be registered to vote in this election by 11.59pm on 16 April 2024.

You will need to show photo ID.

If you’re voting at a polling station you need to show photo ID such as a driving licence, full or provisional or UK passport and some concessionary travel passes such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge. If you don’t have these you can apply for free voter ID by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 by visiting www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate. You can also vote by post and by proxy – where you ask someone you trust to cast your vote for you.

What does a Combined Authority do?

A Combined Authority is where a group of councils work together across a larger area. The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority will work with (but not replace) the City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council. Our role is to use some of the money and powers, that up to now have been held by central government, and work with local leaders to invest in ways that will help to make York and North Yorkshire a better place for you to live and work.

What could a Mayor do?

York and North Yorkshire has a 30-year devolution deal. York and North Yorkshire has a 30-year devolution deal. This deal gives the Mayor £18m a year to invest in the things that will make a difference to our region. The Mayor will work with elected councillors on the Combined Authority to attract greater investment to improve transport in our region, boost job opportunities, unlock housing developments and develop training and skills for our workforce. This election will choose a leader to be a strong voice for York and North Yorkshire and champion our region on the national and international stage.

Visit our website www.yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/mayor to find out more about this election and what it means for you.