Anthony Hadley, from Ryedale, was last seen in Scarborough at about 10am today (March 25) - police have said.

The force added that they believed the 60-year-old was heading into the town centre.

A force spokesperson said: "He does not drive and travels by foot.

"We are currently searching the Scarborough area and urging anyone with information to get in touch."

Those who think they have seen Mr Hadley, or have any information about where he is, are asked to contact the police immediately on 101, select option 1 to speak to their control room and provide reference 12240052342.